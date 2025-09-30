Rain clouds loom over Dussehra festivities in Central India

Bhopal, Sep 30 A fresh spell of rainfall is set to dampen Dussehra celebrations across Central India, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms over the region until October 5.

The festive spirit, especially for outdoor events and Ravan Dahan ceremonies scheduled on October 2, may face disruption due to persistent wet weather.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, a cyclonic circulation over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas is influencing weather patterns across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Maharashtra.

This system is expected to sustain rainfall activity for the next four days, with isolated heavy showers likely in some pockets.

The timing could not be more inconvenient for communities preparing for Dussehra, a festival that marks the triumph of good over evil.

Traditionally celebrated with large public gatherings, processions, and effigy burnings, Dussehra relies heavily on dry weather. However, the forecast suggests that many districts may have to scale down or relocate events indoors.

"In Madhya Pradesh, cities like Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur are likely to witness intermittent rain," senior weather scientist Divya E Surendran said.

With temperatures hovering around 28–30 degrees Celsius, the IMD has also warned of gusty winds ranging from 30–50 kmph, which could pose safety risks for temporary structures and open-air stages.

Local authorities are on alert, advising organisers to prepare contingency plans.

"We are monitoring the weather closely. If the rain intensifies, we may postpone for a while as shifting the 'Ravan Dahan' to a safer venue is almost impossible," said an organiser of the festival at BHEL Bhopal Dussehra Maidan.

While the showers bring relief from lingering heat, they also raise concerns about traffic snarls, waterlogging, and reduced turnout for cultural programmes.

Residents are urged to stay updated with local advisories and plan their movements accordingly. As the skies remain uncertain, the spirit of Dussehra will depend not just on tradition, but on resilience and adaptability in the face of nature's unpredictability.

