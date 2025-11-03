Rain forecast for Chennai; temperature spikes across TN

Chennai, Nov 3 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted moderate rainfall over the city and its suburbs over the next two days, even as maximum temperatures in several parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to rise above normal levels.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the RMC, the change in wind pattern -- particularly the strengthening of easterly winds -- is likely to trigger light to moderate showers in isolated areas of Chennai and surrounding districts.

The weather office added that a fresh low-pressure system has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast, which may move north-northwestward towards the Myanmar and Bangladesh coasts in the coming days.

While the system is not expected to have a direct impact on Tamil Nadu, the associated moisture incursion and changes in upper-air circulation could lead to scattered rainfall across coastal and interior regions, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts.

The department further cautioned that maximum temperatures could remain 3-4 degrees Celsius above the seasonal average across parts of the State.

On Monday, districts such as Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Salem, and Vellore are likely to experience daytime temperatures touching 37-38 degrees Celsius, while coastal areas, including Puducherry and Karaikal, may also record a noticeable rise in heat.

In Chennai, weather experts said the city might witness brief but intense spells of rain during late evenings or nights, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some localities.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could remain close to 26 degrees Celsius.

A senior meteorologist at the RMC noted that the northeast monsoon, which became active over Tamil Nadu last week, is currently in a weak phase due to shifting pressure zones. “The new low-pressure system over the Bay may gradually revive rainfall activity in coastal Tamil Nadu after a short break,” the official said.

Residents have been advised to stay alert for sudden weather changes and avoid waterlogged roads during brief downpours.

