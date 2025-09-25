Rain forecast for Kolkata from Saturday, may play spoilsport during Durga Puja

Kolkata, Sep 25 The Meteorological office on Thursday said that a new low-pressure area is developing over the Bay of Bengal, which will bring rain to Kolkata from Saturday.

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with lightning will continue in south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, till Sunday, when Durga Puja will begin as per tradition. However, the weather office has ruled out any possibility of heavy rain till Saturday.

"There is a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal adjacent to the Myanmar coast. It is slowly moving westward. Due to this, a new low-pressure area will be formed in the north Bay of Bengal today. This will gradually transform into a depression on Friday.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of another cyclonic circulation forming in the Bay of Bengal on 'Ashtami', that is, September 30.

As a result, the intensity of thunderstorms may start again from September 1. However, it is still premature to predict the exact course of that weather system.

Meanwhile, rain is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura districts from Friday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts on Saturday.

Apart from this, thunderstorms will continue in all the southern districts till Sunday. Along with this, there will be gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, there is little possibility of rain in north Bengal for now. There is a possibility of light rain with thundershowers and lightning at one or two places, but there is no possibility of heavy rain. There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur districts on Thursday.

There is also a rain alert in Cooch Behar on Friday. There may be rain in all districts of north Bengal on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata in the morning was 26.4 degrees Celsius.

