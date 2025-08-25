Rain forecast for TN, Puducherry; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Chennai, Aug 25 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has announced that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the northwestern part of the Bay of Bengal on Monday, bringing widespread weather changes across several regions.

In a statement, the RMC said that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next week. Isolated areas in the state may witness an increase in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal during this period.

Chennai and its suburban areas will experience partly cloudy skies, according to the forecast.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 27 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the RMC has cautioned of strong winds over the seas. Gale-force winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph are expected over the west-central and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea, as well as the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. Along the Gujarat and north Konkan coasts, wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, posing risks to coastal activities.

In view of the adverse conditions, fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea.

The warning particularly applies to the southern Tamil Nadu coastal belt, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kumari Sea region on Monday, where squally weather conditions are likely.

Meteorological experts highlighted that the formation of the low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is typical for this season and could further intensify, depending on prevailing atmospheric conditions.

They added that while widespread heavy rainfall is not immediately expected across Tamil Nadu, scattered showers combined with elevated humidity levels will dominate the week’s weather.

The RMC also urged the public and authorities to remain cautious about sudden changes in local weather patterns, especially in coastal districts where wind and wave activity could increase without much notice.

With Tamil Nadu continuing to face fluctuating weather conditions this monsoon, the latest forecast serves as a reminder of the state’s vulnerability to both intense heat and sudden rainfall within short intervals. The department has assured that regular updates will be issued as the system evolves.

