Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Southwest Monsoon to Hit Maharashtra and Telangana in Next 2-3 Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday, June 8 said that the southwest monsoon had advanced into some parts of the central Arabian Sea and some parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Telangana for next two to three days.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Telangana during next 2-3 days," IMD posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It further said that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea in India.

On Friday, IMD issued an `orange' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains over the next four days, and warning fisherfolk against venturing into the sea.