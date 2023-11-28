Rain in Delhi eases pollution levels, air quality still 'very poor'

New Delhi, Nov 28 Rain in the national capital has brought temporary relief as pollution levels have ease, but the air quality in the national capital continued to remain under the "very poor" category on Tuesday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department minimum temperature in the national capital was registered at 14.2 degrees Celsius, surpassing the season's average by four notches.

Meanwhile,the weatherman has predicted a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with light rain, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees.

On Monday the maximum temperature had reached 24.2 degree Celsius, two notches below the normal.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m on Tuesday was recorded at 96 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the national Capital recorded 7 mm of rainfall till 8.30 a.m on Tuesday, according to the IMD.

Due to the downpour, the air quality witnessed a slight improvement but was still in the "very poor "category at several AQI monitoring stations.

Anand Vihar entered the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 346 and PM 10 at 228, in the "poor" category, while the CO reached 57, in the "satisfactory" category while NO2 was at 41 or "good", as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 379, in the very poor category while the PM 10 reached at 245, in the "poor" category, while the CO reached 75, or "satisfactory".

At Aya Nagar, the PM 2.5 reached 328, in the "very poor" category and PM 10 was at 183, under the "moderate" category. The CO was recorded at 67, under the "satisfactory" category.

However, the AQI monitoring station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 401, in the "severe category", while PM 10 was at 268 or "poor" while the CO was at 75, in "satisfactory" levels.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport station was in the "very poor" category with PM 2.5 at 326 and PM 10 at 169, in the "moderate" category, while the CO was at 88, in the "satisfactory" level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 335, in the "very poor" category while PM 10 reached 188, under the "moderate" category. The NO2 was 78 and CO at 54, in the "satisfactory" levels.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good"; 51 and 100 "satisfactory"; 101 and 200 "moderate"; 201 and 300 "poor"; 301 and 400 "very poor"; and 401 and 500 "severe".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor