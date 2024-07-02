Rain, landslides snap road links to various districts in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 2 Road links to several districts in Arunachal Pradesh have been snapped following landslides triggered by incessant rain, which affected normal life for the third straight day on Tuesday.

Officials said that in state capital Itanagar and Papum Pare district, the administration has shut schools for the next five days owing to heavy rainfall.

In Lohit district, heavy downpours have affected the main water supply connection. The surging water levels of Lohit River and its tributaries have flooded many low-lying areas. The administration has evacuated 52 people from various flood-affected areas of the district.

In Namsai and Changlang districts, Assam Rifles has launched ‘Operation Saviour’ to rescue the stranded civilians and provide relief to the flood-devastated villagers.

Around 500 civilians have been rescued by the troops of Assam Rifles from the far-flung villages in Vijoypur, Dharampur, Mudoi, Shrishtipur, Hanthi Mara Beel, and Chowkham.

In the Upper Siang district, a massive landslide blocked the Pasighat-Yingkiong road on Sunday.

It is reported that the blockade is so massive that it would take more than 10 days for complete restoration of traffic movement subject to weather conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor