Rain lashes parts of Delhi, IMD predicts thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall during next 2 hrs

By ANI | Published: February 27, 2022 01:21 AM2022-02-27T01:21:11+5:302022-02-27T01:30:02+5:30

Several parts of the national capital received light rainfall on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain during the next two hours.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted light rainfall in several parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh along with Delhi during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR ( Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Kosali, Mahendargarh, (Haryana): Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri) Farukhnagar (Haryana) Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja (UP) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

