Rain lashes plains as higher reaches receive season’s first snowfall in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 5 Rain lashed the plains and the season’s first snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, breaking a long dry spell.

The season’s first snowfall was recorded at Gulmarg, Sonamarg, higher reaches of other places in Kashmir during the last 24 hours, as the Meteorological department officials said the weather is expected to clear by this afternoon.

“Sonamarg recorded 2 inches of snow on the ground, while Gulmarg and Pir Ki Gali on the Mughal road recorded 1-2 inches, Sinthan Pass had 5-6 inches, while Sadhna top recorded 6 inches of snowfall. Rain occurred in the plains of the Valley, and this has broken the dry spell due to lack of precipitation during the last month,” the MeT officials said.

The weather is likely to remain dry during the next 10 days in Jammu and Kashmir, officials added.

Locals have started wearing woollens in the Valley, while people living in the countryside are protecting themselves from the cold by wearing the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’.

Winter attire worn without exception in Kashmir these days indicates that chilly winds blowing into the Valley from snow-clad mountain tops are likely to bring down the night temperatures further in the coming days.

Due to heavy snowfall in the Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir with the Ladakh region, traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway has been suspended.

Doctors have cautioned people, especially elders and children, not to expose themselves to cold air breathing, as this is the main cause of chest ailments during the winter months.

“Protect yourself with a woollen muffler or some other wrap-up while coming out of your homes in the morning. Children and elderly people should use lukewarm drinking water and avoid chilled food and cold drinks,” leading Pulmonology of the Valley, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah told IANS.

School managements have been advised to ensure that morning assemblies are either held in assembly halls or not until the day starts warming up.

Winter in Kashmir has special attractions for tourists interested in winter sports or spending a few days in the calm, sanguine environment of the Valley’s hill stations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam. Centrally heated rooms with 24/7 hot water at hotels in these hill stations ensure the in-house comfort of their guests. Tourists find the winter in Kashmir the best getaway possible in the country, with affordable boarding, lodging and transport facilities.

As Kashmiris brace up to face the biting winter cold during the coming months, their warmth to receive tourists increases manifold during the winter season.

