Rain lashes several TN districts; heavy showers likely for next two days

Chennai, Sep 8 Chennai and its surrounding areas are likely to experience moderate rainfall over the next couple of days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).

Officials have forecast heavy rains in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai and Sivaganga districts on Monday and Tuesday, while light to moderate showers are expected to continue across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until September 13.

On Sunday, several districts witnessed widespread showers accompanied by gusty winds and thunder. Ranipet, Arcot, Panapakkam, Nemili, Walajapet, Kaveripakkam, Sholinghur and Arakkonam received heavy downpour that disrupted normal life.

In Thanjavur, Tiruvaiyaru, Ayyampettai, Papanasam, Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimarudur, steady rainfall provided relief to farmers who had been awaiting irrigation support. Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts too recorded intense showers, with sudden bursts of thunder and lightning around Chidambaram and Sirkazhi.

Residents expressed relief as the rains helped replenish water sources. In Pudukkottai, heavy rainfall was reported in suburban areas such as Namanasamuthiram, Arimalam and Alangudi.

Farmers said the spell was timely and beneficial for standing crops. Sivaganga district, which had experienced sweltering heat during the day, cooled down by night as showers hit Tiruppattur, Singampunari, Nelkuppai and Manamadurai, accompanied by strong winds.

Virudhunagar district also recorded widespread rainfall. Aruppukkottai and neighbouring villages, including Palayampatti, Sukilanatham, Hovhanki and Panthalagudi, reported power outages due to strong winds and fallen lines.

In Madurai city and adjoining areas such as Tirupparankundram and Thirumangalam, rainwater mixed with sewage entered homes in Avaniyapuram, causing hardship to residents.

Meanwhile, Kodaikanal received moderate showers, much to the delight of tourists who enjoyed boat rides in the misty weather. Puducherry too came under heavy rain, with Tavalakkuppam, Embalam and Pakoor witnessing waterlogging on arterial roads. Commuters faced difficulties as traffic slowed down in many parts.

The weather office has cautioned that heavy rainfall is likely to persist in the western and southern districts for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate showers will continue in Chennai and neighbouring districts, while isolated spells of thunder and lightning are expected in interior regions.

With rain forecast to continue till September 13, authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect crops.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor