Rain, snow in J&K as MeT predicts inclement weather

Srinagar, Feb 27 Rain and snow occurred in J&K on Tuesday as the Meteorological (MeT) office forecast inclement weather till March 3.

“Due to approaching Western disturbances (WDs), rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours.

“Another spell of wet weather is expected to occur from March 1 to March 3. During this period, farmers are advised to suspend agricultural operations till March 3”, MeT officials said.

Western Disturbance (WD) is an extra tropical storm occurring in the Mediterranean or the Caspian Sea that causes rain/snow in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Srinagar had 1, Gulmarg minus 6.4 and Pahalgam minus 1.3 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh region had minus 6.8, Kargil minus 10.4 and Drass minus 9.7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.9, Katra 9.5, Batote 4.8, Bhaderwah 3.4 and Banihal 3.8 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor