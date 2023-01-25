Rain, snow in Valley, cloudy sky in Jammu to continue for next 24 hrs

Srinagar, Jan 25 The Meteorological office on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain/snow in Valley and cloudy sky with chances of light rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain/snow is expected to continue in Valley and cloudy sky with chances of light rain in Jammu division during the next 24 hours", MeT department official said.

Srinagar recorded zero degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 2.6 and Gulmarg minus 4.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil registered minus 9.5 and Leh minus 11.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.5, Katra 7.2, Batote 1.5, Banihal 0.3 and Bhaderwah 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Rain, snow lashed J&K during the last 24 hours.

