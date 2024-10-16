Rain water has fully receded in Greater Chennai Corporation areas, says Udhayanidhi Stalin after inspection tour

Chennai, Oct 16 Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that rainwater has fully receded in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) areas.

He also referred to this as the “White Paper” on monsoon preparations, as requested by AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition K. Palaniswami.

Udhayanidhi, who is also the son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, was speaking to media persons after inspecting rain-affected areas of the Greater Chennai Corporation. He also distributed relief materials to affected people.

He mentioned that the government has directed officials to ensure the adequate availability of food, medicines, and essential commodities, as well as to guarantee the safety of people living in low-lying areas and hilly terrains across all districts.

Udhayanidhi added that the state power utility, Tangedco, has also been instructed to maintain strict vigilance and ensure the proper maintenance of high-tension power lines.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister R. Rajendran conducted an inspection at Mookaneri Lake in Salem and asked the officials about the water level in the lake, which is the most important water body in the region.

The Mookaneri Lake spans an area of 4,755 metres and has the capacity to store 2,104.65 million litres of water.

The Tourism Minister also mentioned that he conducted the inspection on a directive from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, as well as the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, are likely to trigger intense rainfall in the coastal and adjacent interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. The rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, particularly in the northern parts of the state and some areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Ministers and officials have been instructed to ensure the adequate availability of food, medicines, and essential commodities, as well as the safety of people living in low-lying areas and hilly terrains across all districts. Tangedco has also been urged to replace old lamp posts and maintain vigilance on high-tension power lines. The South Western Railway has cancelled some trains on October 16 due to waterlogging over the tracks following heavy rains.

Waterlogging occurred at Bridge No 114 between Basin Bridge Junction and Veysarpadi stations, prompting the railway authorities to cancel certain trains. The cancelled trains are No 20623 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru Malgudi Express, Train No. 20624 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Malgudi Express, and No. 16022 Mysuru-Dr. MGR Chennai Central Kaveri Express

