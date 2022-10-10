Rain wrecks havoc in UP, schools in several districts to remain closed

With heavy rains lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh, all schools from classes 1 to 12 in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and some other districts have been closed on Monday. The national capital region has received continuous rain since Saturday afternoon, flooding roads and uprooting trees.District authorities in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, and Firozabad have ordered the closure of schools due to heavy rain through orders issued around midnight.

"Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, schools will remain closed on Monday. This includes government, private and semi-government aided, and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district," the order said. The IMD also issued an orange alert regarding heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for western Uttar Pradesh areas and asked authorities to stay alert for Monday.