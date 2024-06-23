Rainfall In India: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain for Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa In the Next Five Days

A trough at mean sea level off the Maharashtra and Kerala coasts will bring moderate to heavy rain to both states over the next five days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).On Sunday, the Southwest Monsoon advanced into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Gujarat, remaining areas of Maharashtra, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the rest of Odisha, and parts of Jharkhand.

Conditions are favorable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon into additional areas of the North Arabian Sea and Gujarat, more parts of Madhya Pradesh, the rest of Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days, the IMD reported.

A cyclonic circulation over southern Chhattisgarh and a trough extending to southern Maharashtra will cause widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) in Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Gujarat. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over the next five days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa, the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra, and Karnataka over the next five days; in the Gujarat region on June 23 and 24; in the Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu on June 23; and in Kerala and Mahe from June 23-25.

Marathwada will experience heavy rain on June 23, with Saurashtra and Kutch, Lakshadweep seeing it on June 23-24, the Gujarat region on June 25, Tamil Nadu on June 24-25, Kerala and Mahe on June 26-27, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from June 25-27.Extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe on June 23.Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h) is expected in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh over the next five days. West Madhya Pradesh will see isolated heavy rainfall on June 23, 24, and 27; East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on June 23, 26, and 27; and Vidarbha on June 23 and 27.