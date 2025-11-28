Rains, cloudy skies bring winter chill to Jaipur; dense fog alert issued for several districts

Jaipur, Nov 28 Weather conditions shifted across Rajasthan on Friday as light rain and an overcast sky brought a distinct winter chill to Jaipur.

The Meteorological Department has issued a dense fog alert for several districts over the next two days and cautioned that a cold wave may grip parts of the state with the start of December.

Officials said districts in the Ajmer, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions may receive light rain or drizzle through the day. A western disturbance that passed over the state on Thursday led to a fall in maximum temperatures, even as minimum temperatures saw a slight rise due to cloud cover.

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheyshyam Sharma said moderate to dense fog is likely in parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan on November 29 and 30, prompting a yellow alert.

“On Saturday and Sunday, moderate to dense fog is expected in some areas of the southern and eastern parts of the state. In the first week of December, northerly winds will strengthen, causing minimum temperatures to drop by 3-4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave may develop in parts of the Shekhawati region,” Sharma said.

Cloudy skies on Thursday pushed up night temperatures in several cities. Mount Abu remained the coldest at 5 degrees C, while Fatehpur recorded 7.2 degrees. Sikar saw a sharp jump of 8.5 degrees C, reaching 12.5 degrees C, compared to below 5 degrees the previous day. Nagaur also recorded a rise of 5.8 degrees C, touching 11 degrees C.

Day temperatures stayed suppressed under cloud cover, with Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Churu, Pilani, Bhilwara and Karauli registering maximum temperatures below 26 degrees C. Karauli was among the coldest during the day at 24.8 degrees C, followed closely by Ganganagar (24.7 degrees) and Ajmer (24.6 degrees). Barmer remained the warmest district at 30.2 degrees.

The Met department has advised residents to drive cautiously during foggy conditions and brace for a drop in temperatures in the coming days.

