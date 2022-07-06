Rains continue to batter K'taka, CM directs relief measures

Bengaluru, July 6 Incessant and heavy rains continued to batter Karnataka districts especially the coastal region on Wednesday. The search operation taken up for fishing out a schoolgirl's body continued in Chikkamaglur district amid the rains.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Wednesday that he has directed the officials to take up immediate relief measures in the regions where rain has wreaked havoc.

The rain has caused damage in many areas. "I have spoken to concerned DCs and asked them to take up required relief measures," Bommai stated.

The rain has pummelled Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and other districts of the state. The arrival of international flights has been disrupted at Mangaluru International Airport of Dakshina Kannada district.

The life in those districts has been badly hit. Due to floods and continuous rains, landslides have been reported and at many places the roads have been washed away by, mostly in coastal districts.

The authorities have declares holiday for schools, colleges and all education institutions in seven districts of the state. Orange alert for rain has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada for another two days.

Many rivers have crossed danger levels in the state and agricultural fields, farms are inundated with water. Search operation to find the body of 1st standard school girl continued on the second day. The girl was washed away by floods on Monday when she was returning home with her elder brother and friends from school in Thogarihankal Gram Panchayat limits in Chikkamagalur district.

