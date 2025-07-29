Rains to continue in south Bengal for next two days

Kolkata, July 29 Due to a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, Kolkata and several districts in south Bengal might receive scattered rains till Thursday, with a heavy spell of showers likely to occur in some places.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, heavy rains are likely to occur in the districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, and West Burdwan.

Meanwhile, scattered rains are likely to continue throughout the day in the remaining districts of South Bengal. The city of Kolkata will experience scattered rains for the next two days.

On Wednesday, heavy rain has been forecast over districts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad, and western districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, and Jhargram.

"Due to active monsoon winds coupled with a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh, widespread rain will occur in South Bengal districts with heavy spells likely in some places," said a Met department official.

Meanwhile, scattered thunderstorms accompanied by rain will also continue in the remaining districts of South Bengal.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur in the North Bengal districts of Kalimpong, South Dinajpur, Malda, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and North Dinajpur for the next two days.

On Tuesday, rain started in different parts of Kolkata in the morning, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. There is a possibility of intermittent rain and thunderstorms in the city later in the day.

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Monday was 30 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal. The relative humidity was 97 per cent and 81 per cent, respectively. The rainfall in the last 24 hours over the city was 69.3 mm.

