Rains Wreak Havoc Across Andhra Pradesh: Lightning Claims Two Lives as Widespread Damage Reported

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds battered several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, leaving two people dead and causing significant disruption to daily life, agriculture, and infrastructure across the state.Two fatalities were reported from Bapatla district, where individuals were struck by lightning in separate incidents. The torrential downpour led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and uprooted trees and electricity poles in multiple districts. Vijayawada was among the worst-hit cities, where the rains threw normal life into disarray. Areas like Moghalraja Puram and Patamata saw severe waterlogging, while rainwater entered the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, affecting bus operations.

Authorities also closed the Indira Keladri ghat road as a precautionary measure.Penamaluru and Gannavaram constituencies faced similar challenges, with fallen trees blocking roads and halting vehicular movement. NTR district Collector G. Lakshmisha visited affected zones and instructed officials to clear obstructions and drain stagnant water.

Heavy crop damage was reported in Krishna district, with paddy, maize, and banana fields badly hit. Tirupati, the temple town, also experienced heavy rain and gusty winds, leading to flooding in low-lying areas and damage from fallen trees and hoardings.Bhimavaram, Eluru, and parts of Konaseema and West Godavari districts were similarly affected, with strong winds toppling trees and damaging power infrastructure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Amaravati has forecast continued thunderstorms with gale-force winds across north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema until May 7.Minister for Housing and Information & Public Relations K. Parthasarthy held a video conference with officials to review the situation and instructed them to stay vigilant, especially concerning water and electricity supply disruptions.