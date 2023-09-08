Raipur airhostess’ killer hangs self in Mumbai Police lock-up

Mumbai, Sep 8 Vikram Atwal, the prime accused in the killing of a trainee airhostess Rupal Ogrey of Raipur, Chhattisgarh on September 3, has allegedly ended life by hanging himself in the police lockup, hours before he was to be produced before a court for extending his police remand, officials said here on Friday.

Atwal, 40, was nabbed early on Monday by a team of the Powai Police Station, barely hours after he had slit the throat of Ogrey, 24, at her posh home in Marol, Andheri east.

A resident of Tunga in the Marol area, he was due to be produced before a court on Friday afternoon for extension of his custodial remand.

Early in the day, he had gone to the lock-up toilet and then did not come out for long, after which the police broke the door and found him hanging there with his own clothes from a pipe.

Atwal’s family comprising his wife and two daughters have been informed of his death and further investigations are underway.

--IANS

