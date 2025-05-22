Raipur Horror: Man Arrested for Raping Neighbour's 10-Year Old Daughter

A 10-year-old girl was raped by a 21-year-old man. The case was reported in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. A 21-year-old man who lived in the girl's neighbourhood has committed the crime. The accused's intentions changed after seeing the minor, after which the accused lured the minor and took her to a place that was a little away from the house. Where he committed the entire crime. The accused has been arrested in the case.

According to the information shared by the police, the 21-year-old accused is identified as Nageshwar Yadav, has committed the crime. The minor was staying near her house. During this time, the accused lured her and took her away. He raped the minor after finding a deserted place some distance from the house. The accused not only raped her but he also threatened her not to tell anyone about what happened with her.

As soon as the minor reached home, she told her family about the incident. After this, the family lodged a complaint at the police station. Taking action in the case, the police searched and caught the accused in the city, after which the police arrested the accused Nageshwar Yadav.