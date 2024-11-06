Raipur Shocker: Youth Brutally Thrashes Elderly Grandmother with Cricket Bat; Shocking Video Surfaces

A disturbing video has surfaced from Raipur's Amar Puri area, showing a young man brutally attacking his elderly grandmother with a cricket bat. The horrifying incident, captured by a neighbor, has since gone viral on social media, leaving residents and viewers shocked.

According to local media, the accused, along with other family members, has reportedly locked up their home and gone into hiding following the attack. As of now, authorities have not confirmed any legal action against the accused, and investigations are ongoing. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals within families.

