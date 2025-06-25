Raipur Suitcase Murder Case Update: Lawyer and Wife Arrested for Allegedly Killing Disabled Man, Hiding Body in Steel Suitcase

In major update in Chhattisgarh Raipur suitcase murder case, investigation revealed that the deceased Kishor Paikra was murdered over a land deal. In this case, accused lawyer Ankit Upadhyay and his wife Shivani Sharma were arrested. The accused had murdered Kishor Paikra and stuffed his body in a steel box and poured cement in it. Now CCTV footage has come to light showing the accused taking the box from a car. The accused had also put a fake number plate on the car to commit the crime. Accused Ankit Upadhyay and Shivani Sharma had known Kishore for a long time. Taking advantage of this acquaintance, they won Kishor's trust and later murdered him.

60-year-old Kishor Paikra lived alone in the house. Kishore, who was physically disabled, used to move around in a wheelchair. Accused Ankit Upadhyay had dealt with one of his lands. However, he paid Kishore less money. When questioned about this, the accused couple plotted to eliminate them. The police have also detained two property dealers in this case. In this case, everything from the accused carrying the letter box to the disposal of the body after the murder has been recorded on CCTV.

Kishor owned land in Mohandi village. It was sold for Rs 50 lakh through Ankit Upadhyay and Shivani. When the land was sold for Rs 50 lakh, the accused gave Kishor only Rs 30 lakh. When Kishor came to know that he had received Rs 20 lakh less, he asked him for the remaining money. Fearing that they would be caught, Ankit Upadhyay and Shivani Sharma together murdered Kishor. After the murder, they put the body in a steel box and poured cement in it. The accused then dumped the box in a deserted area in a colony called Indraprastha in Raipur. The accused fled from there to Delhi.

After the police found the body, they started an investigation through the box. When the police investigated, Ankit and Shivani were seen in the CCTV footage buying the box. After that, when the police checked the CCTV footage of the building, two people were seen coming from the lift with the same box. In another CCTV, they are seen carrying the box in a car. Based on the footage of all these CCTV cameras, the police have arrested the accused Ankit Upadhyay and his wife Shivani Sharma from Delhi.