Raising 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan has become wrongful act under Congress rule: K'taka LoP

Dakshina Kannada, June 12 Senior BJP leader and the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, claimed on Wednesday that raising the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan has become a wrongful act in the state under the Congress rule.

Speaking to the media after visiting two BJP workers who were stabbed for allegedly raising the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan at a hospital in Dakshina Kannada, Ashoka said, "The Congress government has handed over the state to goons. If 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' or 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans are raised, people are stabbed."

Stating that the BJP will ensure such incidents are not repeated, Ashoka said, "We will always stand with our party workers. The government should investigate the matter and also provide compensation to the victims."

"Under this Taliban-like government in Karnataka, pro-Pakistan slogans are raised without any hesitation. The issue will be brought up during the Assembly session. Despite visiting the hospital, neither the Assembly Speaker nor the Minister for Health bothered to meet the stabbed workers," Ashoka claimed.

After the stabbing incident, the police lodged a case against some Hindu activists, alleging that they had issued statements referring to Pakistan.

"If this is true, let the police release the video or evidence in this regard. The attempt is being made to lodge a fresh case and hush up the case of stabbing," Ashoka alleged.

The incident took place on the night of June 4 after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results. The BJP workers were chased and attacked by a mob and later stabbed for allegedly raising the 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan.

