Raj Assembly polls: EC removes Alwar Collector & SPs of Hanumangarh, Churu, Bhiwadi

Jaipur, Oct 12 The Election Commission (EC) has taken a major action against three SPs and Alwar Collector citing zero tolerance policy on law and order.

Alwar Collector Pukhraj Sen; Hanumangarh Superintendent of Police (SP); Sudhir Chaudhary, Churu SP; Rajesh Kumar Meena and Bhiwadi SP Karan Sharma were relieved with immediate effect on Wednesday. This action was taken due to illegal liquor reaching Gujarat border through these districts.

On the instructions of the Election Department, the Personnel Department has relieved the Alwar Collector and has been instructed to hand over his charge to the Deputy District Election Officer, Alwar. Similarly, Bhiwadi, Khairthal-Tijara SP Karan Sharma has also been relieved of duty with immediate effect. He has been directed to hand over the charge to the Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) of his district with immediate effect.

IAS Pukhraj Sen took over as Alwar Collector on May 17. Whereas IPS Karan Sharma took charge of SP on August 12, IPS Sudhir Chaudhary on February 18 and IPS Rajesh Meena took charge of SP on February 16.

Sources said the Election Department was not satisfied with the working style of these officers, hence they have been relieved.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor