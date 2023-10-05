Raj Assembly polls: Over 22L youths to vote for first time; 17,241 centenarian voters

Jaipur, Oct 5 Rajasthan would see a substantial number of 22 lakh first-time voters in the forthcoming Assembly elections, and at the same time 17,241 voters above 100 years of age will exercise their franchise.

The Election Commission has finalised the voter list for the Assembly Elections-2023. Compared to the 2018 Assembly elections, this time the number of voters has increased by 48,91,545 voters.

The Election Department in the state has published the voter lists containing photographs of all the 200 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Election Commission CEO Praveen Gupta said, “This time 5,26,80,545 voters will exercise their franchise in the Assembly elections.

Of these, 2,73,58,627 are male voters, while 2,51,79, 422 are female voters. Transgender voters are 606, while PVTG (Saharia Tribal) voters are 77,343. In the 2018 Assembly elections, there were a total of 4, 77,89,000 voters in the state.

The number of polling booths in the state has increased from 51,187 to 51,756.

This time, the youth voters are around 2.73 crore. Their age ranges from 18 to 39 years. In this, there are more than 22,6,000 such voters who will vote for the first time, whose age is between 18 to 20 years. Whereas the voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years are 1.32 crore and the voters in the age group of 30 to 39 years are 11.85 crore.

There are a total of 11.78 lakh voters above 80 years of age and 17,241 voters above 100 years of age in the voter list. This time these senior voters will get the option of voting sitting at home.

This time, on the orders of the Supreme Court, a separate voter list of sex workers was also prepared. A total of 13,232 workers were identified in the entire state, who were included in the voter list.

