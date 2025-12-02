Raj Bhavan renamed Lok Bhavan, Rajasthan Governor issues notification

Jaipur, Dec 2 Rajasthan has officially renamed its Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan, becoming the ninth state in the country to adopt the new nomenclature. Governor Haribhau Bagde issued the notification, which came into effect on December 1.

Announcing the decision, Governor Bagde said the new name represents a shift from a colonial legacy toward the spirit of Indian democracy.

The Governor stated that renaming the Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan is a significant step toward moving away from a colonial mindset and embracing democratic Indian values.

He highlighted that India is the world's largest democracy, and the Preamble of the Constitution begins with the words, "We, the People of India".

"India is the world’s largest democracy. Our Constitution begins with the words ‘We, the People of India'. In a democracy, the people are supreme. Therefore, the Governor’s workplace will now be known as ‘Lok Bhavan’. This is not just a change in name, but a reflection of public sentiment and aspiration," he stated.

The Governor added that the term Raj carries associations with British-era governance, and the decision to rename it aligns with the Central government’s ongoing efforts to remove such colonial influences from public institutions.

Before Rajasthan, eight other states have already replaced the term Raj Bhavan with Lok Bhavan.

Preparations are also underway in Union Territories -- where the Governor’s residence is referred to as Raj Niwas -- to introduce similar changes.

Following the renaming, official workspaces and documents are being updated.

The government stationery, records, letterheads, and building signage are being replaced to reflect the new title. Even the digital presence has been updated.

The official Raj Bhavan social media accounts have already been renamed to Lok Bhavan, and other associated digital platforms are being modified accordingly, said officials.

The change was recommended during the Conference of Governors in 2024 and then officially requested by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in November 2025.

