Raj BJP core committee discusses names for LS polls; next meeting in Delhi on Wed

Jaipur, Feb 27 The core committee meeting of the Rajasthan BJP was held on Tuesday evening at the Officers Training School (OTS) here, which was chaired by the party's state unit chief C.P. Joshi, confirmed party workers. The committee will now meet again in Delhi on Wednesday.

BJP leaders confirmed with IANS that the names of a few candidates were discussed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which will be placed before the Central Election Committee meeting to be held in Delhi on February 29 for finalisation.

The Central team in Delhi had asked for three names for each seat, which will then be discussed in the next two meetings to be held in Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday.

This was the third meeting of the core committee members after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Rajasthan.

Tuesday's meeting was attended by former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who had skipped the last few meetings held in Jaipur.

The first meeting of the BJP core committee was held at the party office in Jaipur on February 22. A second meeting was held on February 24 under the chairmanship of BJP President J.P. Nadda, in which Amit Shah was also present.

Party sources said the first list of Lok Sabha candidates might be announced after the Central Election Committee meeting on February 29.

Party sources said that central leadership has already conducted surveys and at the meeting on February 29, the first list of candidates may be finalised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor