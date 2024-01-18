Raj CM Bhajan Lal Sharma chairs first cabinet meeting

Jaipur, Jan 18 The first meeting of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet was held on Thursday in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) here after over a month since the formation of the new government.

Earlier, the officials said that discussion on multiple issues, including declaring January 22 a government holiday, forming a committee to review the decisions taken in the last six months of the previous government, will be held.

Approval may be given to start pension of MISA prisoners once again in the cabinet meeting. When the Congress government came to power, the pension of MISA prisoners was stopped. People who were arrested under the MISA law during the Emergency in the country are called MISA prisoners.

Before coming to power, BJP had released its public manifesto which was named 'resolution letter'. The decision to make this resolution letter a policy document (government document) can also be taken in the cabinet meeting to ensure that the announcements made in it can be implemented on time.

The previous Gehlot government had also got its manifesto placed in the first cabinet meeting and declared it a government document. Similarly, Bhajan Lal Sharma's cabinet may also declare the resolution paper as a policy document.

Preparations for the Assembly session starting on Friday will also be discussed in the meeting. Besides, the Governor's address to be held on Friday will also get approval from the Cabinet on Thursday.

Going further, the 100-day action plan prepared by the departments on the instructions of CM Sharma can also be approved by the Cabinet.

