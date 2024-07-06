Raj Cong Discipline Committee holds meeting after 10 yrs, discusses over 20 complaints

Jaipur, July 6 Rajasthan Congress Discipline Committee held its meeting after 10 years in Jaipur on Saturday and discussed over 20 complaints filed by party workers.

A report based on these complaints has been sent to the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra for further action, said Udailal Anjana, Discipline Committee President.

"Some of our workers joined hands with the opposition to ensure the party's defeat. We have sent a detailed report compiled under different categories to the state President for further action," he added.

General Secretary and Spokesperson of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Swarnim Chaturvedi said that Co-Chairman of the Discipline Committee Shakuntala Rawat, Convenor Hakeem Ali and Member Vinod Gothwal were present in the meeting.

