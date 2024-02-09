Raj govt announces security for couples wanting to marry voluntarily

Jaipur, Feb 9 The Rajasthan government on Thursday issued helpline numbers at the state and district level for the assistance and protection of adult couples who want to tie the knot voluntarily in the state.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Armed Battalions, Shweta Dhankar has been appointed the its nodal officer and Additional Superintendent of Police, Women Atrocities Prevention Cell, Civil Rights Jaipur, Navita Khokhar, as the assistant nodal officer.

Dhankhar said that after the voluntary marriage of an adult man and woman, if the family members and members of the caste community harass or take inappropriate action, the victim couple can contact the state level helpline. Similarly, at the district level, the police control room numbers or appointed district nodal officers can be contacted on their mobile numbers.

