Raj govt approves Rs 2 lakh each for repairing rain-hit schools

Jaipur, Oct 10 Ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday, issued special directives to ensure enhanced cleanliness, decoration, and public participation during the festive season across Rajasthan.

He has instructed the Devasthan Department to celebrate 'Panchparva Diwali' in all temples and temple trusts under its jurisdiction with special cultural and devotional programmes.

The initiative will include temple beautification, lighting of traditional and electric lamps, collective Deepdan with devotees, Rangoli designs, Maha Aarti, Bhakti Sandhya, and distribution of Mahabhog.

The Chief Minister also emphasised crowd management, safety, and adequate facilities for devotees during the festive rush.

To enhance public safety and aesthetics during the festival, CM Sharma has directed the Local Bodies Department to fast-track the tender process for installing two lakh new streetlights in urban local bodies, replacing outdated fixtures.

Ensuring school repairs and beautification ahead of Diwali, CM Sharma has also instructed that intensive cleaning and painting be carried out in government schools, especially those affected by heavy rains.

Funds worth Rs 2 lakh per school has been approved for a total of 4,000 rain-affected schools.

This assistance will be extended to 16,000 additional schools impacted by heavy rainfall.

A total of 23,000 primary and upper primary schools have already received Rs 25,000 each from the State Finance Commission.

The repair work is underway in 65,000 schools, including 15,000 senior secondary schools, being upgraded through the Boys' Fund, and 1,500 schools using state funds.

The Chief Minister reiterated that beautification efforts should reflect the spirit of Diwali and instill a sense of pride and cleanliness across public spaces, schools, and religious sites.

