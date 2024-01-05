Raj govt changes name of Indira Rasoi Yojana to Shri Annapurna Rasoi Yojana

Jaipur, Jan 5 The Rajasthan government on Friday changed the name of the 'Indira Rasoi Yojana', a scheme launched by the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, to 'Shree Annapurna Rasoi Yojna'.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma made the announcement at the state BJP headquarters here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that there were many flaws in the old scheme.

At the time of filing of this report, Modi was holding discussions with the Rajasthan BJP MLAs, ministers and party office-bearers on Day 1 of his three-day visit to Jaipur.

The meeting was not attended by senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, which triggered speculation.

Modi later had dinner with the party officials and MLAs, where dishes made of millets were served.

The Prime Minister will spend the night at the Raj Bhavan here.

On Saturday, he will participate in the ongoing DG-IG conference at the Rajasthan International Centre.

The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with the party MLAs and office-bearers and assign them tasks in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in April-May.

Sources said the PM can also distribute invitations to the party leaders for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

