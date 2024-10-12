Raj govt committed to get international recognition for tourist spots in Bharatpur, says CM

Bharatpur/Jaipur, October 12 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma visited and inspected the Keoladeo National Park on Saturday, on the second day of his two-day Bharatpur tour.

He walked from the main gate of the park to the bird view point and observed the entire area and expressed happiness on seeing lakes filled with rainwater. He observed birds of different species here through binoculars.

During this visit, Sharma had a discussion with intellectuals of the city and media persons over tea. He said that the state government is making efforts to get international recognition for the tourist places of Bharatpur and to promote them so that the tourists coming to Agra and Jaipur can stay in Bharatpur and see the historical heritage and religious places here.

The Chief Minister directed to complete the repair work of the road going from the main gate of the park to Keoladeo temple on time with quality. He said that for the tourists coming to Ghana, the facility of transportation should be provided from the main gate to the barrier point and provision of pick-and-drop for tourists by electric vehicles should be made.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare a brochure booklet and a short film containing detailed information of all the tourist places of Bharatpur district including Keoladeo. He also directed for the completion of the beautification work of tourist places on time.

During this time, various administrative officers, media persons and intellectuals including District Collector Amit Yadav and DFO of Keoladeo Ghana National Park Manas Singh were present.

CM Sharma was on a two-day tour to Bharatpur since Friday where he inspected development projects across the district including tourist places, fort and other places.

