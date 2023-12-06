Raj govt forms SIT in Gogamedi murder case

Jaipur, Dec 6 Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra on Wednesday formed an SIT to probe the Gogamedi murder case.

The team will be headed by ADG Crime Dinesh N.M.

The DGP said that both the accused in the murder case have been identified.

A reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced on both.

Those providing information about the accused will get a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, said Mishra, adding that the police are actively searching for the killers.

