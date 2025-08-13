Raj govt refuses to conduct student polls citing NEP implementation in HC

Jaipur, Aug 13 The Rajasthan government, on Wednesday, has refused to conduct student union elections this year, informing the High Court that implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) has made it impossible to hold polls in the state.

In its reply, the state government referred to the Lyngdoh Committee's recommendation that elections be held within eight weeks of the start of the session -- a timeline that is currently unfeasible.

The views of Vice-Chancellors (VC) from nine universities were also included, most advising against elections due to academic schedules and session delays.

The VCs from different universities raised their concerns over the issue, Alpana Kateja, Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor, said, "Admissions for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses are complete, with mid-term examination in September and final term examination in November. Student voter turnout is below 25 to 30 per cent. Elections delay university's results, affecting students' admissions and competitive exam opportunities in other states. Suggested banning elections for smooth NEP implementation."

Manoj Dixit from Maharaja Ganga Singh University in Bikaner, said that admissions are still ongoing.

He called for a uniform academic policy for all universities and a Rajasthan-specific model code of conduct, similar to Uttar Pradesh.

He also recommended postponement of student elections until NEP is fully implemented in the state.

Tribhuvan Sharma (Acting), Maharaja Surajmal Brij University, Bharatpur, said, " Academic session is delayed, university examination results are pending, NEP 2020 implementation is underway."

He suggested postponing the elections for three to four years.

Jai Rao, a first-year M.A. student at Rajasthan University, filed a petition on July 24, challenging the non-conduct of elections.

He argued that electing student representatives is a fundamental right and accused the state government of withholding elections for three academic sessions.

The Rajasthan High Court heard the matter on July 29 and sought the state government's response in the matter.

Meanwhile, student leaders in the state have held state-wide protests demanding elections.

