Raj govt staffer sent to jail till June 21 in espionage case; links to Pak High Commission found

Jaipur, June 10 Shakur Khan, a Rajasthan government employee who was arrested for spying for Pakistan recently, has been sent to jail till June 21 in an alleged espionage case. Khan, who was accused of spying for Pakistan, was produced in court on Tuesday after the completion of his eight-day remand.

Posted as Assistant Administrative Officer in the Jaisalmer Employment Office, Khan was detained a few days ago on suspicions of spying for Pakistan.

Between 2008 and 2013, Khan also served as the PA to Congress leader Saleh Mohammad, who was the MLA from Pokhran at the time and later became a minister in the Rajasthan government.

The Investigating Officer chose not to seek an extension of remand, after which the court ordered judicial custody.

However, agencies informed the court that if further interrogation becomes necessary, Khan will be taken on remand from jail.

According to officials, forensic analysis of a mobile phone recovered from Shakur Khan has revealed his connection with an individual named Danish, allegedly associated with the Pakistan High Commission.

“Chats between Shakur and Danish show multiple exchanges of sensitive information with the Pakistani agency,” said officials.

"Today Shakur Khan was produced in the court after 8 days of remand. The court has sent him to jail till June 21. At the same time, Shakur was taken to his house during remand. Here, during the search, the police team found a passport that Shakur Khan had got made in 2019."

"Danish's connectivity has been found in the mobile found from Shakur. Danish is in Pakistan High Commission. The chat shows that Shakur and Danish had several conversations. During this, Shakur sent a lot of information to the Pakistani agency. The mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for deeper data recovery, which will guide the next steps in the investigation," said officials.

Authorities are probing seven international trips made by Shakur Khan and have sought records from the Jaisalmer Employment Department regarding who approved his foreign travel.

Shakur Khan began his government service in 2000 as a peon in the Jaisalmer Employment Office. Over the years, he rose through the ranks and was eventually promoted to the position of Assistant Administrative Officer.

