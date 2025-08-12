Raj govt to organise artificial rain via drones at Jaipur's Ramgarh Dam today

Jaipur, Aug 12 The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, will create artificial rain using drones in the Ramgarh Dam area of Jaipur on Tuesday.

This is reportedly the first instance in the country where artificial rain is being produced in such a small area using drones.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena will launch the project at 2 p.m., said officials.

The experiment was initially scheduled for July 31 but was postponed due to heavy rain warnings.

A team of scientists has been stationed in Jaipur for several days, carrying out drone-based artificial rain tests.

A public event has been organised to mark the launch, with locals invited to witness the demonstration. Traditionally, cloud seeding in India has been done using aircraft over large areas.

This is the first experiment in the country to use drones for precision-based cloud seeding in a confined location, officials said, adding that the inauguration of our Ramgarh Mission: Drone-Based Cloud Seeding Demo is a landmark in climate innovation and water sustainability.

The project aims at rejuvenating Ramgarh Lake through cutting-edge drone and AI technology.

Officials said that the process will use the company's patented AI-controlled technology. This will enable pinpoint targeting of clouds, with all parameters - such as weather data, cloud humidity, and target location - monitored and managed by artificial intelligence.

From spraying chemicals to initiating rainfall, every step will be AI-driven, ensuring control and accuracy. All necessary approvals for the project have been obtained from the Central and State Government departments, including the Agriculture Department, Meteorological Department, District Administration, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The trials will be conducted by US and Bengaluru-based technology company GenX AI, in collaboration with the Agriculture Department, as part of a pilot project. A total of 60 cloud-seeding test drives will be carried out at Ramgarh Dam.

