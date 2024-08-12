Raj Minister Rathore rebukes ACP for thrashing Army Commando at Jaipur police station

Jaipur, Aug 12 Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday reprimanded an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the thrashing of an Army Commando at the Shipra Path police station in Jaipur, who was also made to sit with criminals.

After the incident, the Commando reached out to Rathore, who's the state Minister of Sainik Welfare besides holding other portfolios, and lodged a complaint against ACP Sanjay Sharma.

Rathore told the media that the Army Commando, Arvind, had gone to the police station on Sunday seeking information about a case concerning a soldier known to him. After the cops present at the police station misbehaved with him, he introduced himself, saying he was with the Army.

Arvind alleged that despite revealing his identity, the policemen started abusing and beating him. He was reportedly put in the lockup, stripped, and beaten.

After receiving a complaint from the Commando currently posted in Baramulla, J&K, Rathore reached the police station on Monday and questioned the cops about the incident.

Rathore also showed the cops evidence of the assault recorded on a mobile phone.

However, ACP Sanjay Sharma argued that the Commando first abused him and the policemen present at the police station on Sunday.

Hearing this, Rathore reprimanded the ACP for interrupting him and said, "Sanjay ji, why are you speaking when I am talking? You don't even know the basic protocol... I am talking, right? Who do you think you are talking to? I am listening to everything patiently, but it seems you want to fight."

The Minister also told the officer that one who has power needs a lot of patience.

Later, Rathore told the media outside the police station: "A Commando posted in Kashmir comes to Jaipur, but the police catch him, strip him, and beat him with sticks. They also make him sit with the criminals. This is very sad. This shows a disgusting mentality.

"I have been in uniform. I have full faith in Rajasthan Police to get such policemen with disgusting mentality investigated. Such people are a threat to society. Showing off the power of uniform to those who protect the country is cowardice."

"This comes under the government's zero tolerance policy. I have spoken to the DGP and the Police Commissioner. Action will be taken. However, I felt that since such an incident has happened with a soldier, it was important that I personally come here, and so I did," he added.

