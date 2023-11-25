Raj polls: Ashok Gehlot, son, Vasundhara Raje cast votes, CM confident of repeating govt

Jaipur, Nov 25 Veteran Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his son Vaibhav Gehlot on Saturday cast their votes in Sardarpura for the Assembly polls.

Soon after exercising his franchise, Ashok Gehlot said, "Congress will repeat the government in Rajasthan...After today, they(BJP) will not be visible."

The seven guarantees announced by Congress will prove to be a masterstroke. The tradition (to change govt alternatively) will change and Congress will repeat the government in the state, said his son Vaibhav Gehlot.

Meanwhile, he will be on a three-day visit to Telangana from November 26 to 28.

Union Minister Gajendra Sekhawat also cast his vote with his family and said, "People will vote to script a new political chapter in Rajasthan."

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also cast his vote.

He called all voters to participate in large numbers to cast their vote.

Long queues of voters could be seen since morning in many cities, including Jaipur and Jodhpur.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje also cast her vote in Jhalawar and urged everyone to vote.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot also cast his vote in C Scheme of Jaipur.

A total of 1,863 candidates are in the fray in this election whose fate will be decided by 5.26 crore people of the state.

Voting will conclude at 6 p.m.

Counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Five years ago in 2018, there was 74.06 per cent voting. As always, the main contest is between BJP and Congress.

The total poll per cent in Jaipur is 9.90, Jodhpur -- 8.54, Alwar -- 9.95, Sikar -- 10.20, Udaipur -- 9.04, Kota -- 12.11, Bikaner -- 9.71 and Ajmer -- 9.04.

