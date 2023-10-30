Raj Polls: Diya Kumari to file nomination from Vidhyadhar Nagar on Nov 1

Jaipur, Oct 30 Diya Kumari, the BJP nominee from Jaipur's Vidyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency, will file her nomination on November 1.

On Monday, BJP MP Kumari began her campaign by seeking blessings at the Radha Krishna Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bhavani Nagar. While addressing the public, she said the Congress neither did nor allowed any development work in Vidyadhar Nagar or Rajasthan.

Kumari also said that she will always remain present for the people of Vidyadhar Nagar.

"Wherever the people have elected me, I have ensured that every small and big task is completed as soon as possible, and after winning from Vidyadhar Nagar, I will put in the same efforts," she said.

For her campaigning, the BJP MP went from door-to-door in the constituency to garner public support.

Later, she attended the annual function of KPS Vidyalaya and GGES Vidyalaya in Ward No. 21.

