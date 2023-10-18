Raj polls: Nadda in Kota to discuss ticket distribution on 17 seats

Jaipur, Oct 18 BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday arrived in Kota to hold discussions on ticket distribution on 17 seats for the November 25 Assembly polls in Rajasthan.

According to BJP sources, all 17 seats of Hadoti division will be discussed.

Discussion on each seat, and issues related to the organisation is scheduled to dominate the meeting.

On his arrival at the Kota airport, Nadda was extended a warm welcome by the party leaders.

He headed to a private hotel directly from the airport and held a meeting with select officials of Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency here.

During this, state in-charge Arun Singh, BJP state president C.P. Joshi, Parliamentary constituency MLA, district president and other officials were present.

After the meeting of Kota-Bundi Lok Sabha constituency, he will hold a meeting with the select officials of Jhalawar-Baran Parliamentary constituency.

The BJP has approved 41 names in the first list for the Assembly elections.

Before the release of the next list, Nadda's meeting with the workers of the Kota division is being considered a part of the poll strategy.

