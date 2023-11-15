Raj polls: Sri Karanpur MLA & Cong candidate Gurmeet Kunnar passes away

Jaipur, Nov 15 Sri Karanpur sitting MLA and Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar passed away on Wednesday. He was 75.

He was unwell for the last several days and was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

His body is likely to reach Sri Karanpur on Wednesday morning, family sources said.

Kunnar was thrice elected as MLA from the Sri Karanpur Assembly seat.

After being defeated in the 2003 elections, the party did not give him a ticket in 2008.Rebelling against this, he contested the election as an independent candidate and won.After this, he was made the Minister of State for Agricultural Marketing in the 2008 Gehlot government.

In 2013,he lost the elections but won again in 2018 and reached the Assembly third time.

Currently the MLA from Sri Karanpur, he was also the Congress candidate. After his death, the election may be postponed for this seat.

