Raj Thackeray rejects historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park for Mumbai rally

Mumbai, Nov 15 The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has rejected outright the allotment of the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar West for its November 17 rally, several days after the party and the rival Shiv Sena (UBT) also bid for it, here on Friday.

MNS President Raj Thackeray said this afternoon that they will not take the CSM Park as the permission has been unduly delayed and there’s no point now, adding that the rally has been cancelled.

Another MNS leader said that despite weeks, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sat on their application and now the party is not keen to take it -- considered the most prestigious venue for any political event.

“It's not possible to make all the preparations and arrangements for our supporters who will arrive here from different parts of Maharashtra. Hence, as Raj Thackeray stated, we shall not hold the rally there,” the party leader told media persons.

Both the SS (UBT) and MNS had applied for the CSM Park as the venue for their November 17 final mega-rally ahead of the November 20 elections, and even sent reminders, but there was no green signal.

For both the parties, the sprawling ground was considered critical as Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya is re-contesting from the nearby Worli constituency and Raj Thackeray’s son Amit is fighting his maiden elections from the Mahim seat, where the CSM Park is situated.

The centrally located CSM venue -- also regarded as the ‘cradle of Indian cricket’ is the top favourite as the closing venue for political and other major events. Cutting across political affiliations, top leaders, including several Prime Ministers have addressed rallies, public meetings, other political gatherings and momentous events at the CSM Park -- sprawled over 28 acres -- since over a hundred years, right from the time of British Rule.

For the SS (UBT), the ground holds a sentimental value as the cartoonist-turned-politician, the late Balasaheb Thackeray -- who founded the (undivided) Shiv Sena in June 1966 -- had addressed his first Dassehra Rally here on October 30, 1966. It was also the site for his funeral rites a day after his passing on November 17, 2012.

As per the Model Code of Conduct, all campaigns will end at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 18, two days before the elections on Wednesday (November 20).

