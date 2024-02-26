Raja Bhaiya announces support to BJP in RS polls

Lucknow, Feb 26 Former minister and president of Jansatta Dal, Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a. Raja Bhaiya has finally announced support to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, polling for which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

Raja Bhaiya, whose party has two members, later attended a meeting of NDA legislators at the Lok Bhawan where the MLAs were given directives regarding voting in Tuesday’s polls.

The Samajwadi Party had made efforts to win over Raja Bhaiya’s support and Akhilesh Yadav had even personally sought his support for the SP candidates.

The BJP had also reached out to the Jansatta Dal leader.

