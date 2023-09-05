Raja Bhaiya versus Bhanvi Singh: Domestic dispute takes a murky turn

Lucknow, Sep 5 What began as a seemingly simple domestic dispute has now snowballed into a murky tale that is making its way to police stations and courts.Jansatta Dal leader and Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Kumari Singh has submitted an affidavit before a family court, wherein she alleged that she was subjected to domestic violence, abuse, and extramarital affairs spanning nearly three decades, dating back to their marriage in 1995.

The divorce case, initiated by Raja Bhaiya, in Delhi's Saket court, cites cruelty and desertion charges against his wife, Bhanvi Kumari Singh.

In her response, Bhanvi Kumari has levelled serious accusations against her husband, alleging decades of cruelty and his refusal to allow her to return to their matrimonial home.

The divorce case is currently being heard in Delhi's Saket court, with the next hearing scheduled for October 17.

Bhanvi claimed that she made multiple attempts to reconcile and salvage their marriage despite her husband treating her with indifference and cruelty. She had also stated in the affidavit that she is willing to reconcile and continue with the marriage.

Parts of the affidavit that are now in public domain have revealed serious accusations against Raja Bhaiya, including three alleged long-term extramarital affairs, including one involving a close relative and an alleged ongoing affair with a news reporter from a prominent news channel.

Additionally, Bhanvi Kumari alleged that Raja Bhaiya frequented "dance bars" and engaged in affairs with multiple women while she was denied the opportunity to live with him.

She also claimed that she was subjected to physical abuse, humiliation, and eviction from their matrimonial home when she objected to her husband's affairs.

In the affidavit, Bhanvi Kumari recounted an incident in 2016 when Raja Bhaiya, under the influence of alcohol during a video call with one of his affair partners, allegedly fired a gun at her twice.

Moreover, Bhanvi Kumari alleged that when she enrolled their minor daughter in a school in Delhi to shield her from her father's influence, Raja Bhaiya physically assaulted the child, resulting in permanent hearing damage.

Bhanvi Kumari claimed that she endured mental and financial abuse, with her husband refusing to provide money for household expenses or their children's needs.

She stated that she was subjected to traumatic medical treatments, including IVF, to bear a son, after already having two daughters.

In the latest development, Bhanvi’s sister Sadhvi has filed a complaint with the Lucknow police accusing Bhanvi of attempting to malign Raja Bhaiya and their family.

Lawyers for both parties and Raja Bhaiya have declined to comment on the developments but Bhanvi Kumari has asserted her unwillingness to accept a divorce. She vehemently denied deserting her husband or refusing to live with him, stating, "He has been having an affair with a journalist and treating me badly. Why should I leave my house for someone else to move into it?"

