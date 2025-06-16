Raja Raghuvanshi Murder: Accused Bought Machete From Guwahati Store

The weapon used to kill Raja Raghuvanshi, a businessman from Indore, during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, was found. Vishal Chauhan is accused of using the machete, also known as a dao, to assault Raja first out of the five individuals who are charged with planning his murder and carrying it out. Even when the man attempted to defend himself, Raja was repeatedly attacked with the weapon, reported NDTV. During the investigation, police also discovered that the accused purchased the machete from a store close to the railway station in Guwahati, the report added.

When Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23, they were on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. As the hunt for Sonam went on, Raja's body was discovered in a gorge close to Weisawdong Falls on June 2. She turned herself in to the police on June 9 in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, around 1,200 kilometres from the scene of the incident. Sonam, her purported partner Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi were later taken into custody for planning the murderous plot.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, has strongly demanded that Sonam and Raj undergo a narco test. He stressed that Sonam and Raj are making accusations against one another, which might derail the probe. He claims that both are attempting to deceive the authorities and that a narco test is essential to reveal the truth. Raja’s family also suspects that more people are involved in this case.