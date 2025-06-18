Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Accused Raj Kushwaha’s Grandmother Dies of Shock in Fatehpur

Ramlali Devi, the grandmother of Raj Kushwaha, an accused in the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night in Fatehpur. Family members said she had been in shock for several days after her grandson’s name surfaced in the murder case and had stopped eating.

Ramlali Devi, a resident of Fatehpur's Rampur Suketi village, reportedly suffered a heart attack late at night. According to her relatives, she had been deeply disturbed and repeatedly claimed that Raj was innocent. She had rejected all allegations against him and instead accused Sonam Raghuvanshi of being behind the murder.

Family members said she was mentally and emotionally affected ever since the murder came to light. They added that she had refused food and had been constantly worrying about Raj’s arrest.

Raj Kushwaha, along with Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi — has been arrested by Meghalaya Police in connection with the killing of Raja Raghuvanshi.

Raja Raghuvanshi had married Sonam on May 11 and the couple had gone to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. On May 23, Raja was found murdered near Wei Sawdong waterfall. Initially, the couple had been reported missing, but later the police uncovered what they described as a murder conspiracy.

Police said Sonam and Raj were in a relationship and had allegedly planned the murder after Sonam’s wedding to Raja.

Raj’s family, however, claimed he was innocent and had been framed by Sonam. His grandfather Darbari Singh said their family had moved from Fatehpur to Indore about 15 years ago due to financial struggles. Raj’s father had started a fruit business there. The family insisted that Raj was simple and could not have been part of such a conspiracy.