Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha Sent to 13-Day Judicial Custody

A district court in Shillong on Saturday remanded Sonam Raghuvanshi and her partner Raj Kushwaha to 13 days of judicial custody in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam, the victim's wife, and her partner Raj are the prime accused in the case. Their transfer to judicial custody indicates that the police have concluded primary interrogation and did not seek further custody.

What is the case about?

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam were reported missing on May 23 while on their honeymoon in the Sohra area of Meghalaya. On June 2, Raja’s highly decomposed body was found in a gorge. Following an investigation, the police named Sonam and her partner Raj Kushwaha as the prime accused in the murder.

Apart from the two main suspects, police also arrested Akash Rajput, 19, and Vishal Singh Chauhan, 22, from different locations in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for their alleged involvement.

On Thursday, Meghalaya police questioned several acquaintances of Sonam and Kushwaha. According to the media reports, the taxi driver who took Sonam from Indore to Uttar Pradesh after the murder was also interrogated.