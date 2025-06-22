Raja Raghuvanshi Case: Father’s Suicide Threat Forced Sonam Into Marriage That Ended in Murder

What began as a forced marriage under intense family pressure ended in a brutal murder. In a shocking revelation from Indore, 26-year-old Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly killed her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, was forced into the marriage after her father, Devi Singh, threatened to commit suicide. Sonam had strongly opposed the alliance, but her family, especially her father, was adamant. Despite her repeated refusals and warnings of dire consequences, Sonam was emotionally blackmailed into the union. Just ten days after their wedding, Raja was found dead, a victim of a murder plotted by his own wife.

Sonam’s resistance to the marriage had been persistent. She had told her parents she didn’t want to marry Raja and gave vague reasons like wanting to help her brother in the family business. However, her father remained unconvinced and issued an ultimatum—either marry Raja or he would take his own life. Her brother Govind had brought the match, and with their kundali matching, the family pushed for the alliance. Sonam finally gave in, but reportedly warned her mother that the consequences would be serious if she was forced into the marriage.

The couple married on May 11 in Indore, and ten days later, left for their honeymoon to Shillong. But even before the wedding, Sonam had been in close contact with her lover Raj Kushwaha, and the duo allegedly planned Raja’s murder together. They hired three contract killers to carry out the crime while pretending to be a happy couple on a romantic trip. The murder was carefully executed, and soon after, Sonam was traced to Ghazipur, where she had reportedly reunited with Raj. Their arrest has unveiled a disturbing tale of betrayal and calculated violence.

Investigators now say Raj Kushwaha was the mastermind behind the murder, while Sonam coordinated with the hired killers. All accused are currently in custody and are being interrogated. The police are piecing together digital evidence and call records to establish the timeline and motive. What stands out most is the grim beginning, where a young woman’s autonomy was denied, and a marriage was forced under emotional threats. What followed was not just the breakdown of a relationship, but a murder that could have been avoided if early warnings had not been ignored.